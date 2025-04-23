More VOCFM News

IEC aligns over 23,000 voting districts to new ward boundaries

The Electoral Commission has realigned more than 23,000 voting districts with newly defined ward boundaries in preparation for next year’s local government elections. This move follows the completion of the first phase of the municipal demarcation process by the Municipal Demarcation Board. According to the Commission, aligning voting districts with updated ward boundaries is essential to ensure accurate voter representation and effective electoral planning.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo has urged voters to verify and update their registration details once the registration period opens.

“In cases where the demarcation of wards results in misalignment between voting districts and ward boundaries, the Electoral Commission will launch a project to communicate with and re-register affected voters,” Mamabolo explained. “This will ensure that they are registered in their correct wards of ordinary residence.”

Photo: Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) / Facebook

 

