Hujaaj returning to Mother City after performing pilgrimage

By Rachel Mohamed

Cape Town International Airport was filled with emotion and excitement as family and friends gathered to welcome loved ones returning from the sacred journey of Hajj for the 1446 season. Over 100 hujaaj arrived back in the Mother City, uplifted and in high spirits. This year’s pilgrimage was widely regarded as a success, with two million pilgrims completing the journey.

Mohammed Groenewald, Chair of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) Western Cape, reflected on the profound meaning of Hajj, especially for Cape Muslims.

“We must also remember why Hajj is so emotional for us in Cape Town; the answer lies deep in our history. It took nearly a hundred years for the first Cape Muslim, Imam Gassonnodien, also known as Carel Pilgrim, to go on Hajj. During the Dutch era, the practice of Islam was banned. Thus, the first person to undertake this journey was able to fulfill their religious duties in an environment where no one could witness their fasting or the testimonies in their heart,” said Groenewald.

VOC News spoke to Shahieda and Anwar at Cape Town International Airport upon their return from Hajj, where they shared reflections on their sacred journey.

Shahieda described the experience as deeply fulfilling:

“This is truly a journey of a lifetime, but this is the greatest reward that anybody can win. My Hajj was beautiful. There were lots of challenges, but the challenges cannot override the joy and the reward that you get from all your ibadah that you have accomplished.”

Anwar highlighted the spiritual impact of the pilgrimage:

“What I have realised—Hajj has brought me to be Allah-conscious. What I want to say to each one out there is that Hajj is not something you prepare for a year before you get your accreditation. It should be something that you have prepared years in advance.”

Moulana Muhammed Vanker, spiritual leader for Flywell Travel, reflected on the profound lessons of Hajj:

“The journey of Hajj is super amazing, and we do not call it a journey of a lifetime for no reason. Connecting it with Makkah Mukarramah, Mina Tul Munawarah, and the five days of Hajj—there are so many lessons we can take from this beautiful journey, and one is the unity of the Muslim ummah.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm