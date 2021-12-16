Home Affairs to extend festive season working hours from Monday

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the offices of the Home Affairs Department at points of entry have extended their working hours during the festive season.

The extension period is with effect from Monday this week and is aimed at dealing with the high demand for Home Affairs services.

The extension period excludes weekends, public holidays and the 17th and 24th of December as the offices will be closed.

The operating hours at some of the busiest ports of entry have been extended.

Reading out a statement at a security cluster ministers’ media briefing in Pretoria, Cele said: “The Department of Home Affairs will share information on the operating hours at our ports of entry which have been extended by two hours to ensure proper services during this busy period, working with law enforcement agencies. The department will be on high alert for any illegal activities at our ports of entry, including preventing the potential influx of undocumented foreigners and smuggling of stolen goods.”