Home Affairs has introduced body cameras to fight corruption at borders

The Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, has announced the introduction of drones and body cameras for border officials to combat corruption at the borders. The Border Management Authority (BMA) will utilize drones to enhance border security, while body cameras will promote transparency and accountability among officials. Schreiber emphasized that these initiatives are designed to combat illegal activities and enforce immigration laws effectively, sending a strong message to those who violate the country’s regulations.

“We also have launched a first set of deportation buses by the Department of Home Affairs. This is an investment in enforcing the rule of law in South Africa,” said Schreiber.

“Our message is very clear, we welcome any traveller, investor, tourist, or skilled person who wants to follow our laws and help us build South Africa.”

