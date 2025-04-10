Holding On to the Light: Muneeba & Asmaa on Faith, Healing, and Youthful Purpose

By Sheefah Irambona

As Ramadaan concludes with its timeless lessons, a question quietly resonates in many hearts: How does one maintain the spiritual high when life returns to its regular rhythm?

In a time where young people are often perceived as distracted or disconnected, people are seeing a quiet yet powerful movement among young women who are actively choosing presence, purpose, and inner healing.

Speaking on VOC’s Girl Power Hour, Muneeba Bartlett and Asmaa Marcus shared their deep commitment to their faith, their communities, and their journeys of personal growth.

Muneeba Bartlett: Finding Light in the Darkness

At just 22 years old, Bartlett founded Hope in Action for Every Child, a non-profit organization (NPO) based in Elsies River. What started as a simple idea to raise awareness about bullying and mental health has evolved into a safe space for young people seeking hope and help. Inspired by the ethos of “charity begins at home,” Bartlett launched the NPO through social media, raising awareness through posters and tutoring programmes.

But her story runs deeper. At 16, Bartlett faced some of her darkest days, navigating clinical depression, loneliness, and the aftermath of bullying.

Bartlett said therapy didn’t provide the comfort she needed. Instead, she found her strength in Allah, turning to salaah, adhkaar, and daily affirmations that reminded her of divine nearness.

“Allah does not burden a soul beyond what it can bear.” This verse became her anchor.

With no siblings to confide in, one older and distant, the other younger and autistic, Bartlett found solace in being radically honest with herself and her faith.

“When we open up about where we are in our journey,” she said, “we give ourselves the chance to heal.”

Asmaa Marcus: Serving with Sincerity

For Marcus, a final-year student at Madina Institute, faith is not just something studied in theory; it’s something she lives.

She spends her days teaching Islamic studies, tutoring, and mentoring others through Scouts, a space she’s been part of for over a decade. Her Scout journey shaped her understanding of leadership and discipline, but more importantly, it taught her that service is a form of worship.

“It’s not just something you do,” she stated. “It’s an act of ibadah.”

While the academics at Madina Institute are rigorous, Marcus said her transformation came not from the textbooks, but from her classmates, lecturers, and the peer-led reminders that kept her grounded. Together, she and three friends started a group chat to encourage each other to pray tahajjud, do good deeds, and remain consistent in worship.

Though Bartlett and Marcus come from different paths, what unites them is a shared belief in community, consistency, and inner strength. Bartlett teaches individuals that healing is messy, personal, and brave. Marcus reminds people that service, even the unseen kind, can transform not only communities but also the soul. They are proof that spiritual growth isn’t about being perfect. It’s about showing up: for yourself, for others, and most importantly, for Allah.

As Ramadaan departs and schedules shift back to ‘normal,’ may people be inspired by these young women who’ve shown that with sincerity, intention, and support, the light found in Ramadaan can last far beyond the month itself.

Photo: Pixabay