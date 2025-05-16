Higher Education and Training Minister Reverses Controversial SETA Appointments After Backlash

Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane has reversed the controversial appointments of chairpersons to the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) boards following widespread public criticism. The backlash arose from the inclusion of politically connected individuals, including Minister Gwede Mantashe’s son, Buyambo Mantashe, and former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Nkabane stated that the decision was made “in the interest of good governance and transparency,” adding that an independent panel will now be tasked with managing the nomination and selection process. The move aims to restore public confidence and ensure that future appointments are based on merit.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) welcomed the minister’s decision, though spokesperson Newton Masuku cautioned that the reversal must be sincere. “This must not be a tactical withdrawal, only to reappoint the same individuals under slightly altered conditions,” he warned.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Sihle Lonzi, who was previously ejected from a parliamentary session for challenging Buyambo Mantashe’s appointment, also welcomed the reversal. Lonzi described the minister’s decision as a “positive step,” but emphasized that the EFF would remain vigilant in ensuring transparency in future appointments.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) echoed these sentiments, applauding the removal of ANC-linked individuals. DA MP Karabo Khakhau called it “a victory for merit-based leadership and public accountability.”

“This is a step in the right direction,” said Khakhau. “SETA boards are crucial to skills development and economic empowerment. They must not serve as ANC deployment havens or rewards for political loyalty. We welcome the withdrawal and await a new list that truly serves all South Africans.”

The department is now expected to appoint a new, impartial panel to oversee the next round of nominations, with close public scrutiny anticipated as the process unfolds.

VOC News

Photo: X/ @HigherEduGovZA