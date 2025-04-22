Health Experts Urge Flu Vaccinations Ahead of Harsh Winter

As winter approaches, health experts are urging South Africans to get their annual flu vaccinations to help reduce the risk of severe illness. Dr. Angelique Coetzee emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated, particularly as people have returned to normal routines post-COVID-19.

“This year, experts expect a stronger flu season, especially with more people back at work and not working remotely. Remember, it is post-COVID, for about four years, we didn’t see a lot of flu,” said Coetzee.

She stressed that flu is more than “just a bad cold” and can lead to serious complications: “Getting the flu shot reduces your risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and even death. Thousands are hospitalised worldwide, and many lose their lives each year.”

South Africa currently uses the quadrivalent flu vaccine, which offers protection against four strains of the virus, including influenza A and B. “A problem is the influenza B strains that can sometimes be very unpredictable,” she added.

According to Coetzee, the flu vaccine’s effectiveness ranges between 40% to 60%, depending on how well it matches the strains circulating in the community.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay