Handful of activists gathered outside the WCED headquarters in loop street amid budget cut

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

Amid the national outcry over the budget, a small group of demonstrators gathered on Loop Street outside Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) headquarters, united by a shared purpose: to protest alarming education crisis precipitated by the recent decision to retrench 2,400 teaching posts—a move attributed to a staggering R3.8 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. This protest, organized by various teacher advocacy organizations, sought to shine a light on the implications of such cuts for South Africa’s educational landscape, especially for the most vulnerable students.

Carrying placards with slogans such as “Education is not for the rich,” protesters voiced their discontent and outrage over the perceived inequities in funding and resource allocation in the education sector. The message was clear: education should be a fundamental right accessible to all children, regardless of their socio-economic background.

The protesters raised critical concerns about how education funding is managed. Many others proposed alternate solutions to the financial crisis, suggesting that addressing the exorbitant incomes of politicians and government officials may provide the cash needed to fill teaching positions rather than resorting to mass layoffs. This call for accountability resonated strongly because many people believed that sacrificing South Africa’s youth in order to balance the budget was a bad idea.

Despite the concern and outrage from the public, the turnout at the protest was notably less than expected when considering the scope of the issue at hand. Several community

members voiced concerns that the lower-than-anticipated educator presence stemmed from a climate of intimidation fostered by the WCED.

Abeeda Adams, spokesperson for the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA), claims that the department communicated with principals to discourage teachers from contacting with the media or joining in the protests.

“There is nothing in writing but there is a circulation that was sent specifically to principals saying they’re not allowed to speak with the media as they are seen as representing the WCED, so that is intimidating and scaring teachers” she said.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, refuted claims of intimidation, stating, “We cannot intimidate teachers; we empathize with them. We are on their side.” Hammond clarified that it is standard protocol for media inquiries to be channeled through designated spokespersons, a policy applicable to all government departments in South Africa. She expressed difficulty in addressing what she termed “vague and generalized comments.”

However, the sentiment expressed by Dr. Yunus Omar, a senior lecturer at the UCT School of Education, reflected a broader frustration within the ranks of educators and advocates. In his impassioned speech at the event, he condemned the retrenchments as “an assault on the livelihood of poor black people” who were promised a better educational future. “Our task today, standing at this post, is to say we object,” he declared emphatically, rallying the crowd to amplify their voices against the unjust decisions impacting the education system.

Photo: VOCfm