Hamas welcomes the UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

“Hamas welcomes the United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and urges the international community to compel the terrorist occupation government to implement it.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the overwhelmingly passing of a resolution by the UN General Assembly, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The move enables the civilian population to have immediate access to basic services and humanitarian aid, and rejects any attempt to starve the Palestinians.”

The resistance further stressed that Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and its United States (US) allies “have ignored all efforts and resolutions” in big to fuel the ongoing aggression in Gaza.

“We call on the international community, including the Arab and Islamic countries as well as all influential countries, to work on compelling the fascist occupation government to implement this resolution, which reflects the global conscience demanding an end to the brutal genocide in Gaza,” asserted Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X