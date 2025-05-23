Hamas welcomes the joint statement issued by 80 UN member states, confirming that the Gaza Strip is facing the worst humanitarian crisis

“We welcome the joint statement issued by 80 UN member states, which confirmed that the Gaza Strip is facing the worst humanitarian crisis since the beginning of the Zionist aggression in October 2023, and called for the protection of Palestinian civilians under international humanitarian law.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the move, which signals international rejection of the ongoing aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“The 80 countries’ affirmation of their rejection to accept the exploitation of humanitarian aid, for political, military or security purposes, requires them to effectively pressure for the relief of our people, halt the crime of starvation, and break the brutal siege imposed upon them,” said Hamas.

“We call on all countries worldwide to condemn the Zionist crimes against our Palestinian people and take action to impose concrete punitive measures that compel the government of war criminal Netanyahu to stop its brutal aggression and push towards holding it accountable for its crimes against humanity,” added the resistance group.

Photo: QudsNen/X