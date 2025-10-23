More VOCFM News

Hamas welcomes the International Court of Justice’s ruling, which prohibits using starvation as a method of war

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling, which prohibits using starvation as a method of war. Hamas claims that the ruling confirms the occupation “is committing a form of genocide.”
“The advisory opinion issued today by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) refuted the false claims of the Zionist occupation entity against the United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA),” stated the resistance.
Furthermore, Hamas echoed the sentiments from the ICJ, which further stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, must refrain from imposing its own laws on the besieged Palestinians.
“The Court’s affirmation of the occupation’s obligation to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza constitutes a clear call to the international community to act immediately to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid and prevent its politicization or use as a tool of pressure by the occupation,” reiterated Hamas.
Photos: CIJ_ICJ/X [The reading of the ICJ Advisory Opinion on the Obligations of Israel in the Gaza Strip takes place] 
Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

