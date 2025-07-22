Hamas welcomes a joint statement by the UK and 25 other countries calling for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has welcomed a joint statement by the United Kingdom and 25 other countries calling for an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza. The statement also demands the entry of humanitarian aid through the United Nations and relief organisations, and recognises that the Zionist occupation’s starvation policy violates international humanitarian law.

This comes amid reports that over 800 Palestinian civilians were targeted by Israeli forces at aid distribution points.

Hamas said the statement reflects growing international recognition of the widespread violations committed by Israeli occupation forces.

“The systematic starvation policy that has already claimed the lives of over 70 children and poses the risk of a catastrophic mass fatality due to unprecedented famine,” added Hamas.

“We urge the signatory states to translate this statement into concrete actions that will end the humanitarian crisis caused by the occupation in Gaza, apply direct pressure to stop the genocide, and ensure the immediate flow of humanitarian aid,” reiterated the resistance group.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]