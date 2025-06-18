Hamas: “We strongly condemn the American threats and reject the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran”

“We strongly condemn the American threats and reject the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional and global security and peace.”

This statement was issued by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in response to military threats from the United States toward Iran—tensions that are pushing the region to the brink of conflict.

Hamas also cited “Zionist claims”, stating that “no cities in the Middle East are safe from Israel.”

“These statements reflect an arrogant colonial mentality and reveal aggressive intentions that endanger the stability of the region and its peoples,” remarked Hamas.

“We warn against the dangers of direct American involvement in any military aggression against Iran and hold Washington and the Zionist entity fully responsible for the repercussions of escalation against Iran and the region. We affirm our solidarity with Iran and its people and support its legitimate right to defend itself and its national sovereignty,” stressed the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X