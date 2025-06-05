Hamas: “We confirm that the massacre committed by the Zionist occupation army involves direct targeting of unarmed civilians”

“We confirm that the massacre committed by the Zionist occupation army at dawn today in the ‘Al-Alam’ area of Rafah governorate – involving direct targeting of unarmed civilians waiting to receive aid, which resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded – constitutes a deliberate genocide crime added to the occupation’s black record.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after the Israeli occupation forces targeted starving people as they searched for sustenance.

“This crime comes within what is known as the “Israeli-American mechanism” for aid distribution, which has turned into death and humiliation traps. Its purpose is not relief, but rather breaking our people’s dignity and turning the lives of the besieged into hell to serve forced displacement schemes,” expressed the resistance.

According to Hamas, 102 martyrs were killed at aid distribution centres in the past eight days, deeming the move as the “most brutal and blatant mass killing campaign in modern history.”

“This humiliating mechanism forces our people to risk their lives for a food ration, making it a compound crime of systematic starvation and deliberate killing.”

“We call on the United Nations (UN), the Security Council, and international relief organizations to act immediately to stop this deadly mechanism, open safe humanitarian corridors under international supervision away from the occupation’s control, and seriously pressure for an immediate cessation of aggression to save what remains of our besieged people,” added Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]