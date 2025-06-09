Hamas: “We condemn in the strongest terms the crime of the Zionist occupation forces that intercepted the solidarity ship Madleen in international waters”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the crime of piracy committed by the Zionist occupation forces by intercepting the solidarity ship Madleen in international waters, forcibly preventing it from reaching the Gaza Strip, towing it to the port of Ashdod, and detaining the international solidarity activists on board who were on a humanitarian mission to break the siege and expose the crime of starvation.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows early reports that Israeli occupation forces intercepted the Madleen.

“The interception of the Madleen at sea and the prevention of its delivery of symbolic aid to our people, who are facing a genocidal war, constitutes state-sponsored terrorism, a blatant violation of international law, and an assault on civilian volunteers motivated by humanitarian principles,” remarked Hamas.

“We salute the free solidarity activists of various nationalities who stood firm in the face of threats, affirming that Gaza is not alone, that the conscience of humanity remains alive in confronting the fascist occupation, and that Gaza is not isolated but enjoys the support of freedom-loving people worldwide,” added the resistance group.

Meanwhile, a recent report cited that the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) said the Israeli military had “attacked” and “unlawfully boarded” the Madleen, which was carrying aid to Gaza for more than 2.1 million people who have plunged deeper into a hunger crisis.

The FFC added that Israel had acted with “total impunity” and that the vessel’s cargo—including baby formula, food, and medical supplies—was “confiscated,” thereby preventing the delivery of critical humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, that the vessel is safely making its way to Israeli shores and that passengers are expected to return to their home countries. This comes despite FFC claims that the Israeli occupation forces had “attacked” and “unlawfully arrested” the passengers.

Photo: QudsNen/X