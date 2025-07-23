Hamas: “We call upon the masses of our Ummah and all freedom-loving people worldwide to mobilize the broadest popular action”

“As the Zionist occupation’s crimes of starvation and genocide escalate in Gaza—where people die from hunger and malnutrition, especially among children, mothers, and the elderly—amid suspicious global silence and a shameful absence of action that amounts to this unprecedented catastrophe.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which says that the people of Gaza are enduring a slow death due to the famine imposed by Israeli forces.

The group has outlined the following sites for protests, sit-ins, and marches:

✓ Outside U.S. embassies

✓ In public squares, streets, and universities

✓ Across all media platforms

“We call upon the masses of our Ummah (Muslim community) and all freedom-loving people worldwide to mobilize the broadest popular action in all capitals and cities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (July 25-26-27, 2025)—and every following day—until the siege is broken and famine ends,” appealed the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X