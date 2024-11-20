Hamas: “We are still under severe siege, and nothing is allowed to enter—no medicine, no medical teams, no food, no ambulances”

By Kouthar Sambo

“We are still under severe siege, and nothing is allowed to enter—no medicine, no medical teams, no food, no ambulances, and no civil defense services. Despite our repeated appeals to the world, the same scene continues to repeat itself.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas following the Israeli occupation quadcopters who dropped grenades on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

“Currently, we have 85 injured people, including children and women, receiving minimal healthcare. There are six critical cases in the intensive care unit, and sadly, cases of malnutrition have started to arrive since yesterday.”

According to the resistance, 17 children arrived at the emergency department showing signs of malnutrition, along with an elderly man who passed away due to severe dehydration.

“The situation has become even more catastrophic, and unfortunately, there is no movement or even promises from any international entity to open a humanitarian corridor to allow the entry of medical supplies, surgical medical teams, food for children, infant formula, therapeutic milk so we can treat malnutrition cases, and ambulances,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X