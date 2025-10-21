Hamas: “We are facing extreme difficulty in retrieving the bodies and are continuing our efforts, but we are fully confident and determined to implement the agreement”

The Gaza Government Media Office announced that Israel has killed at least 97 Palestinians and injured 230 since the ceasefire began, while violating the truce agreement 80 times.

The Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of airstrikes, claiming they were in retaliation for a ceasefire breach by Hamas — a claim the group has firmly denied.

Hamas also released a statement condemning the attacks, reiterating that they have not breached the ceasefire agreement and accusing Israel of fabricating pretexts to justify its actions.

Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, leader of the Palestinian resistance group and head of its negotiating delegation, emphasised their commitment to recovering the bodies of all detained Israeli prisoners.

“We are facing extreme difficulty in retrieving the bodies and are continuing our efforts, but we are fully confident and determined to implement the agreement to bring a complete end to the war in Gaza,” stated Al-Hayya.

“We remain committed to the ceasefire agreement and to the terms agreed with the Palestinian factions, and we hope the quantity of aid will increase to meet the needs of our people in Gaza,” he added.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Israeli forces have justified the killings of Palestinians by saying they were approaching the “yellow line” ceasefire demarcation]