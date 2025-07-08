Hamas: “The Zionist occupation crimes continue against defenseless civilians in Gaza through the deadly aid distribution mechanism”

“The Zionist occupation crimes continue against defenseless civilians in Gaza through the deadly aid distribution mechanism — now transformed into death traps operated by occupation forces with American cover. This systematic violence escalates daily massacres, exposing the criminal nature of this system.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement was made in response to Israeli occupation forces allegedly targeting schools and shelters housing displaced individuals.

Hamas emphasized the urgent need to restore United Nations (UN) supervision over aid distribution through specialized UN agencies. They stated, “The occupation’s deliberate targeting results in daily fatalities and casualties among forcibly displaced families, flagrantly violating all international norms.”

Additionally, Hamas accused Israeli forces of intensifying attacks on Gaza’s few remaining water desalination plants, effectively weaponizing thirst alongside hunger as part of a broader starvation policy. They described this escalation as deepening the humanitarian catastrophe and constituting yet another crime in what they termed an ongoing genocide.

The group also called on Arab states to intervene and take immediate action against Israeli occupation forces for the alleged crimes committed over the past 21 months.

Photo: QudsNen/X