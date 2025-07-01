Hamas: “The storming of dozens of settlers into the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is a violation against Al-Aqsa’s sanctity”

“The storming of dozens of settlers into the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under protection from Zionist occupation forces, performing Talmudic rituals, after forcibly emptying it of worshippers, is a dangerous Zionist escalation, a violation against Al-Aqsa’s sanctity, and a desperate attempt to impose their control over the holy site.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. In their statement, Hamas called this move an “attempt to Judaize” Al-Aqsa Mosque. They urged the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and occupied territories to mobilize en masse to Al-Aqsa Mosque, to maintain their presence there, and to confront the terrorist occupation government.

“We further urge our Arab and Islamic nations to take immediate action to protect Islam’s first Qibla from these repeated desecration attempts and tampering with its (Islamic) identity,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X