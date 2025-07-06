Hamas: “The ongoing daily massacres across all areas of the Gaza Strip are a further escalation in the genocidal war”

“The ongoing daily massacres across all areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of martyrs since dawn today due to airstrikes by the fascist occupation army on neighborhoods, displacement tents, shelters, and aid distribution points, are a further escalation in the genocidal war waged by war criminal Netanyahu’s government.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home sheltering displaced families in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

The incident resulted in at least 12 deaths, along with numerous injuries and several missing persons. Recent reports also indicate that seven people, including children, were killed following an Israeli strike on Abu Assi School, which was sheltering displaced individuals in the Al-Shati refugee camp located west of Gaza City.

“We call upon Arab and Islamic nations, along with the United Nations (UN) and its institutions, to move beyond mere condemnation and take decisive action to stop the systematic war crimes committed by the terrorist occupation against innocent civilians over the past 21 months – including massacres, starvation policies, and the destruction of all life necessities,” stressed the resistance.

