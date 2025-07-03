More VOCFM News

Hamas: “The occupation’s brutal massacres continue unabated across the Gaza Strip, systematically targeting defenseless civilians”

“The occupation’s brutal massacres continue unabated across the Gaza Strip, systematically targeting defenseless civilians in residential neighborhoods, displacement tents, shelters, and near aid distribution points, marking unprecedented criminal conduct in the history of conflicts.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, following a series of deadly airstrikes that claimed the lives of several civilians at the Mustafa Hafez School—used as a shelter—in central Gaza City. The attack left many wounded and further displaced.

Hamas continued its appeal for international intervention:

“The international community and Arab-Islamic nations must fulfill their political and humanitarian responsibilities toward our people in Gaza. They must take concrete steps to halt these ongoing massacres and horrific violations committed by the occupying entity and its fascist military.”

 

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app