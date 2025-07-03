Hamas: “The occupation’s brutal massacres continue unabated across the Gaza Strip, systematically targeting defenseless civilians”

“The occupation’s brutal massacres continue unabated across the Gaza Strip, systematically targeting defenseless civilians in residential neighborhoods, displacement tents, shelters, and near aid distribution points, marking unprecedented criminal conduct in the history of conflicts.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, following a series of deadly airstrikes that claimed the lives of several civilians at the Mustafa Hafez School—used as a shelter—in central Gaza City. The attack left many wounded and further displaced.

Hamas continued its appeal for international intervention:

“The international community and Arab-Islamic nations must fulfill their political and humanitarian responsibilities toward our people in Gaza. They must take concrete steps to halt these ongoing massacres and horrific violations committed by the occupying entity and its fascist military.”

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]