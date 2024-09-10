Hamas: “The occupation commits the most heinous massacres against the tents of the displaced in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The occupation commits the most heinous massacres against the tents of the displaced in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. The occupation’s allegations on the presence of resistance fighters are a blatant lie.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The statement follows the new massacre imposed by the Israeli occupation army in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis by targeting the tents of the displaced Palestinians with heavy missiles.

“This brutal targeting of unarmed civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, in an area that the occupation army had declared as safe is a confirmation of the Nazi occupation government’s continuation of the war of genocide against our Palestinian people and its deliberate committing of heinous massacres against them,” asserted Hamas.

The resistance stressed the blatant disregard for international and humanitarian laws and the resolutions calling for an end to the aggression while the United States (US) administration is fully complicit in the genocide.

Hamas deemed the claims of the Israeli army, stating there were resistance fighters in the targeted area, “a blatant lie” adding that the occupation seeks to “justify their heinous crimes.”

“The resistance has repeatedly confirmed its denial of the presence of any of its members among civilian gatherings or the use of these places for military purposes.”

In the face of these repeated brutal massacres against civilians and displaced people in tents, schools, and shelters, the international community, should take the necessary measures to bring the Zionist war criminals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and hold them accountable for these heinous crimes,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X