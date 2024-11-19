Hamas: The massacre of bombing a residential building in Beit Lahia by the occupation army highlights again the genocidal war against our people”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The massacre of bombing a residential building in Beit Lahia by the occupation army highlights again the genocidal war against our people. The criminal bombing by the fascist occupation army that destroyed a residential building in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, resulted in the martyrdom of more than 50 civilians, most of them women and children.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement followed the persistent killing of innocent civilians while those who are alive are left displaced, battling famine.

“The ongoing brutal massacres, genocide, and starvation, aimed at displacing our people and erasing our national cause, will not succeed in achieving their objectives or breaking the will of our people.”

“We call on the international community, the United Nations (UN), and Arab and Islamic governments to end the state of helplessness and silence regarding these crimes and take immediate action to halt the ongoing massacres,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X