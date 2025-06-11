Hamas: “The massacre committed by the Zionist occupation forces this morning constitutes a horrific war crime”

“The massacre committed by the Zionist occupation forces this morning—targeting starving civilians with live fire as they attempted to obtain humanitarian aid from a distribution point in the ‘Netzarim Corridor’ area south of Gaza City—constitutes a horrific war crime and confirms the occupation’s adherence to a policy of systematic mass killing.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which further described the attack as a “defiance of international will and humanitarian conventions.”

Hamas claims that the incident resulted in the deaths of at least 20 civilians, with several others injured.

“It was a bloody scene that epitomizes the brutality of the Zionist plan to exterminate our people,” rehashed Hamas.

“This bloody mechanism adopted by the occupation under false humanitarian cover has become death traps that have claimed over 150 lives since its implementation, including children and women, reflecting a calculated policy to perpetuate famine and exhaust civilians, as part of the genocide committed in full view of the world,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]