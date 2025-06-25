More VOCFM News

Hamas: “The Israeli occupation killed .ore than 50 starving innocent civilians as they stood in hope of obtaining sustenance for their children”

“The daily massacres near the American-Zionist-controlled aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip are still ongoing, embodying one of the most heinous crimes of the modern era—luring starving innocents into deadly traps before opening fire on them.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, following the killing of more than 50 starving civilians by Israeli occupation forces as they waited in hopes of securing food for their children.

These fatalities add to what Hamas says is a growing toll of nearly 500 individuals who have been killed at what it describes as “death traps” — the aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza.

“The ongoing silence in the face of this horrific crime, committed in full view of the world, is unacceptable. The international community, the UN, and its institutions bear a major responsibility to halt these atrocities and activate mechanisms to hold the leaders of the occupation accountable for their crimes against humanity,” added the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

