Hamas: “The Israeli occupation army targets Kamal Adwan Hospital and its medical staff with destruction and killing acts constituting brutal and compounded war crimes”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Israeli occupation army targets Kamal Adwan Hospital and its medical staff with destruction and killing acts constituting brutal and compounded war crimes. We call on the international community to uphold international law and protect medical teams.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the targeting of the healthcare system and the destruction and burning of hospitals and medical centers, rendering them non-operational.

“The Israeli occupation killed over 1,000 doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers and arrested more than 310 of them, subjecting them to torture and execution in prisons. Furthermore, the occupation prevents the entry of medical supplies, healthcare delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza.”

“They have bombed, besieged, and stormed hospitals, killing and injuring doctors and nurses, directly targeting some of them, and arresting others. This underscores a deliberate plan by the occupation to dismantle the healthcare system entirely,” stressed Hamas.

Furthermore, the Israeli occupation noted the constant targeting and shelling, bombing from aircraft, and direct gunfire into its rooms. This comes after the occupation imposed severe injuries on several medical staff, including Dr. Nihad Ghoneim, Dr. Saeed Joudeh, and Dr. Omar Al-Hawajri, among others.

“The latest crime occurred when the occupation forces threw a bomb at Dr. Hossam Abu Safieh as he was leaving the operating room and heading to his office, causing him direct injuries in a heinous act of cowardly assassination,” reiterated Hamas

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

