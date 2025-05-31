Hamas: “The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached critical stages due to the expansion and deepening of famine”

“The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached critical stages due to the expansion and deepening of famine, posing a serious threat to the lives of over 2.25 million citizens – half of them children – alongside ongoing brutal massacres.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after the Israeli occupation forces weaponised starvation to “break Palestinians’ will.”

“We warn against continued international inaction toward this humanitarian catastrophe that war criminal Netanyahu’s government keeps deepening. We call on the United Nations (UN) Security Council to assume its responsibilities by enforcing an end to this fascist aggression, lifting the siege, and allowing aid through official UN channels,” said Hamas.

The resistance further urged the Middle Eastern countries to take a stand against the ongoing Israeli offensive.

“We urge Arab and Islamic nations to act and pressure to stop the genocide in Gaza, organizing humanitarian convoys to relieve our people and support them against displacement attempts and the liquidation of their cause,” added Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]