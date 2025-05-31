More VOCFM News

Hamas: “The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached critical stages due to the expansion and deepening of famine”

“The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached critical stages due to the expansion and deepening of famine, posing a serious threat to the lives of over 2.25 million citizens – half of them children – alongside ongoing brutal massacres.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after the Israeli occupation forces weaponised starvation to “break Palestinians’ will.”

“We warn against continued international inaction toward this humanitarian catastrophe that war criminal Netanyahu’s government keeps deepening. We call on the United Nations (UN) Security Council to assume its responsibilities by enforcing an end to this fascist aggression, lifting the siege, and allowing aid through official UN channels,” said Hamas.

The resistance further urged the Middle Eastern countries to take a stand against the ongoing Israeli offensive.

“We urge Arab and Islamic nations to act and pressure to stop the genocide in Gaza, organizing humanitarian convoys to relieve our people and support them against displacement attempts and the liquidation of their cause,” added Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app