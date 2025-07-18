More VOCFM News

Hamas: “The fascist occupation government’s weaponisation of starvation and denial of life’s necessities into Gaza”

“The fascist occupation government’s weaponisation of starvation and denial of life’s necessities into Gaza, as a tool of its genocide that has been taking place over 21 months, constitutes one of the modern history’s worst crimes against innocent children and civilians.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, highlighting that famine in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels due to the Israeli siege.

“The indifference of the international community and its institutions, especially the United Nations (UN) Security Council, towards the humanitarian catastrophe and the horrific crimes committed daily by the occupation army sets a dangerous precedent,” stated Hamas.

The resistance group added, “We demand that Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the UN, take immediate action to break the siege, ensure unrestricted entry of food and humanitarian aid, and put an end to this vicious cycle of mass killing, genocide, and starvation.”

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

