Hamas: “The fascist occupation army’s destruction of the Noura Al-Kaabi Dialysis Center is a new crime in the systematic targeting and destruction of Gaza’s health sector”

“The fascist occupation army’s destruction of the Noura Al-Kaabi Dialysis Center in the northern Gaza Strip governorate is a new crime in the systematic targeting and destruction of Gaza’s health sector.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in a statement condemning the ongoing Israeli military offensive that has targeted hospitals and medical facilities over the past 19 months.

“Tens of thousands of patients—women, children, and the elderly—now find themselves without medical care or specialized centers to treat chronic and critical illnesses, particularly kidney failure, cancer, and other diseases, due to the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the occupation,” Hamas stated.

The group also appealed for urgent international intervention.

“We call upon the international community, the UN, and its institutions—particularly the Security Council—to restore respect for humanitarian values and international law, take decisive action to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and hold the occupation’s war criminals accountable for their atrocities,” the statement added.

Photo: Hamas [Telegram]