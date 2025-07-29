Hamas: “The continuation of the criminal Zionist occupation’s brutal and systematic bombing of civilian homes and displacement tents”

“The continuation of the criminal Zionist occupation’s brutal and systematic bombing of civilian homes and displacement tents in the Gaza Strip, committing horrific massacres against entire Palestinian families overnight—including the complete annihilation of households from the families of Abu Ataya, Seyam, Abu Nabhan, and Laham, wiping them out from the civil registry—exposes the scale of the organized criminality.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes following the escalation of Israeli aggression, which Hamas labels a “humanitarian pause.”

“This comes in a blatant attempt to mislead global public opinion while it continues mass killings, starvation, and depriving civilians of the most basic life necessities, brazenly defying international will and all demands to halt the aggression,” Hamas remarked.

Hamas urges the international community, the United Nations, and people worldwide to intensify urgent actions and apply effective pressure to stop what they describe as genocide and starvation policies being implemented by Prime Minister Netanyahu. They assert that these actions constitute a flagrant violation of humanitarian values and international laws.

Photo: Quds Nen/X