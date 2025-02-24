Hamas: “The claim is a baseless and weak excuse designed to avoid fulfilling the terms of the agreement”

By Kouthar Sambo

“We strongly condemn the occupation’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian detainees. This decision reveals the occupation’s evasions and failure to adhere to its commitments.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after the Israeli occupation forces stated that “the handover ceremony is humiliating.”

Further to this, several videos and images made the rounds on social media depicting the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeting Palestinians making their way back home and forcibly displacing Palestinians from their homes.

“The claim is a baseless and weak excuse designed to avoid fulfilling the terms of the agreement. These ceremonial protocols do not humiliate the prisoners but rather reflect the humane and dignified treatment of them.

“The true humiliation is what our detainees face during the release process, including torture, beatings, and deliberate mistreatment until the very last moments,” reiterated Hamas.

Hamas further drew evident parallels between Israeli and Palestinian detainees, commenting on the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

“Palestinian detainees are released with their hands bound and eyes blindfolded, while their families are threatened with punishment should they make any welcome celebrations,” remarked the resistance.

“Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the agreement and a clear violation of its terms, and further demonstrates the occupation’s unreliability in meeting its obligations,” asserted Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X