Hamas reaffirms its readiness to start negotiation efforts and reach a final agreement to end the Israeli offensive in Gaza

“As part of the efforts exerted by the mediator brothers to achieve a ceasefire, we have been in contact with the U.S. administration over the past few days, whereas it has shown a high level of positivity, and will release the Israeli soldier with American dual citizenship, Edan Alexander, as part of the steps taken towards a ceasefire, reopen the crossings, and deliver aid and relief to our people in the Gaza Strip.”

This is according to the Palestinian group Hamas. The statement comes after the group reaffirmed its willingness to begin negotiation efforts and reach a final agreement to end the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

“The idea is to implement a mutually agreed prisoner exchange, and enable Gaza to be administered by an independent professional committee to ensure that calm and stability are sustained for many years, in addition to the reconstruction and lifting of the blockade,” expressed the resistance.

“We highly appreciate the tireless efforts of the mediator brothers in the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, as well as the brothers in Türkiye throughout the past phase,” added Hamas.

