Hamas on U.S. attacks on Iran: “We consider the move a blatant example of a policy of domination through brute force”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the blatant American aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This brutal aggression represents a dangerous escalation and blind obedience to the agenda of the rogue Zionist occupation. It also constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to global peace and security.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This statement was made by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas following the U.S. joining Israel’s attacks on Iran over the past weekend.

“We consider the move a blatant example of a policy of domination through brute force – an aggression based on the law of the jungle and in complete contradiction with all international norms and conventions. We hold the U.S. administration and the Zionist occupation government fully responsible for the grave repercussions of this aggression,” asserted Hamas.

The resistance group further expressed its solidarity with Iran and its leadership, stating their “confidence in Iran’s ability to defend its sovereignty and national interests.”

“We are confident that Iran will confront this aggression, which will not weaken the resolve of the Iranian people and their leadership against the forces of global arrogance,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X