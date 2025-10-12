More VOCFM News

Hamas has reaffirms its commitment to using all available capabilities and efforts to serve and provide relief to Palestinians in the Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to using all available capabilities and efforts to serve and provide relief to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Following the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, the spokesperson for Civil Defense in Gaza reported that nearly half a million displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza since the truce took effect.

Hamas added that its leadership continues to engage with friendly countries and relevant parties to ensure the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We also continue efforts to ensure that the occupation implements all terms of the agreement in a way that enables recovery, reconstruction, and the restoration of a dignified life for our great Palestinian people,” the movement stated.

 

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

