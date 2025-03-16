Hamas Expresses Dismay at the Recent Israeli Attacks in Gaza’s Beit Lahia Town.

By Kouthar Sambo

“The horrific massacre committed by the Zionist occupation army in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia town, which resulted in the martyrdom of nine civilians, including journalists and relief workers, is a continuation of the occupation’s war crimes against our people.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after an escalation in tension, which Hamas said “reflects the occupation’s insistence to persist with its aggression, starkly disregarding all international laws and conventions.”

“This criminal escalation, including the deliberate killings and brutal bombardments across Gaza, reaffirms the occupation’s intent to backtrack on the ceasefire agreement and intentionally obstruct any opportunity to complete the agreement and carry out the prisoner swap, directly defying the mediators and the international community,” remarked Hamas.

“The rise in the occupation’s crimes, which have led to the killing of over 150 civilians since the ceasefire took effect in January, *places a political and legal responsibility on the guarantor mediators, the UN, and all concerned parties to act urgently to stop these heinous crimes, end the occupation’s aggression against our people, and hold its Nazi perpetrators accountable,” added Hamas.

The resistance further called on the international community and the necessary mediators to act swiftly and pressurise Israel to adhere to the ceasefire conditions.

“Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), should adhere to what was agreed upon and proceed with the implementation of the ceasefire phases and the prisoner exchange,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X