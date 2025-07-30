More VOCFM News

Hamas expert: “The United States and its allies have never been genuinely committed to ending the war in Gaza”

Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, a leader in Gaza and head of its negotiating delegation for the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has stated that the ongoing negotiations seem meaningless while the siege and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza continue.

His comments come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump announced they would abandon ceasefire negotiations with Hamas.

Speaking to VOC News, Hamas expert and British Palestinian academic Dr. Azzam Tamimi said the United States and its allies have never been genuinely committed to ending the war in Gaza.

