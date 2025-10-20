Hamas denounces claims of violating or obstructing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed that it signed the agreement on the 9th of October 2025, which stipulated the commitment of both parties to all articles, annexes, and mechanisms contained therein, under the sponsorship and guarantee of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States.

Hamas reiterated its commitment to the agreement, stating that they have abided by the implementation of the agreement while the mediators and guarantors have not presented any evidence or proof of the movement violating or obstructing its implementation.

“Hamas has exerted every effort, with sincerity and dedication, to apply the agreement both in letter and in spirit, in order to achieve stability and alleviate the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip,” stated the resistance.

“The Israeli occupation authorities have deliberately violated the agreement since the very first day of the ceasefire’s entry into force, committing numerous grave crimes and violations against civilians. These breaches have been documented and submitted to the mediators, accompanied by photographs, lists, and conclusive evidence,” emphasised the resistance.

According to Hamas, the following constitute violations by Israel of the ceasefire agreement:

– Killing and targeting civilians

– Overstepping the activity limits of occupation forces beyond the “Yellow Line” defined in the agreement. Failing to comply with the humanitarian protocol and obstructing the entry of food supplies.

– Failure to deliver the materials necessary for the rehabilitation and restoration of infrastructure

– Failure to release the Palestinian detainees as stipulated by Hamas

– The abuse of martyrs’ bodies

“We reaffirm our commitment to the agreement and its faithful implementation with utmost precision and responsibility. The movement calls on the mediators and guarantors to compel the occupation government to respect and implement all its provisions, in both letter and spirit, and to halt all violations that threaten to undermine it,” declared Hamas.

Stay tuned to VOC’s PM Drive show today as we unpack the latest developments on this issue.

Photo: Hamas [Telegram]