Hamas confirms the release of 20 living Israeli prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement

Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, along with the resistance in the Gaza Strip, have confirmed that they are releasing the 20 living Israeli prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement.

“We emphasize the importance of the mediators’ work in compelling the Zionist enemy to implement its commitments under the agreement and to complete the implementation of all its terms,” said Hamas.

“The liberation of our heroic prisoners, including those serving life sentences and long-term sentences who spent decades behind bars, is the fruit of the heroism and steadfastness of our great people in Gaza and their valiant resistance,” added Hamas.

The resistance further stated that it exerted every effort to preserve the lives of the Israeli prisoners, despite the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which posed significant risks to them.

“The cause of the prisoners will remain a top national priority for our people and their resistance. The Palestinian people will not rest until the last prisoner is freed from the jails of the new Nazis and the occupation is removed from our land and holy sites,” Hamas concluded.

