Hamas confirms that an agreement to end the genocide in Gaza has been reached

Following extensive negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal in Sharm el-Sheikh, the resistance confirmed that an agreement has been reached to end the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

The agreement stipulates the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, ensures the free flow of humanitarian aid, and includes provisions for a prisoner exchange.

“We highly appreciate the efforts of our mediating brothers in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. We also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who seeks to bring about a definitive end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip,” stated Hamas.

The resistance further called on Trump and other key stakeholders to honour and fully implement the agreement’s terms, warning against any attempts to evade or delay its execution.

“We salute our great people in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the West Bank, both inside and outside the homeland, who have demonstrated unparalleled pride, heroism, and honor in confronting the fascist occupation’s schemes targeting them and their national rights,” Hamas declared.

“These extraordinary sacrifices and steadfast stances have thwarted the Israeli occupation’s plans for subjugation and displacement,” the group added.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi]