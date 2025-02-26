Hamas condemns the recent attacks on the Syrian-Lebanese border

By Kouthar Sambo

“We strongly condemn the Zionist criminal aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic, including the ground incursion into the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra, as well as the airstrikes targeting several locations in southern Damascus.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

According to Palestinian media, multiple injuries were reported due to Israeli airstrikes targeting the Al-Sha’rah area near the Syrian-Lebanese border.

“The assault on Syrian sovereignty is a continuation of the bullying policy adopted by the occupation entity against the Arab states. We call on the Arab and Muslim states as well as the United Nations to assume their responsibility towards the growing Zionist crimes,” asserted Hamas.

“We also call on the international community and United Nations (UN) bodies to denounce the Zionist aggression and prosecute the occupation’s leaders as war criminals for their frequent crimes and violations of international law,” added Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X