Hamas condemns the ongoing Israeli aggressions in the northern Gaza Strip

“One month of ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide by the Israeli occupation forces on the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in over 1,800 martyrs, 4,000 injured, and widespread destruction of hospitals and infrastructure.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the escalated attacks in the last month, as the Israeli forces heighten their attacks on land, air, and sea in the northern Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli occupation has targeted Jabalia camp, Jabalia city, Jabalia Nazla, Beit Lahia, Beit Lahia project, Beit Hanoun, and the surrounding areas. This relentless assault has claimed the lives of over 1,800 people, wounded 4,000, left hundreds missing, and caused the complete destruction of all hospitals in northern Gaza, rendering them non-operational,” detailed Hamas.

“Civil defense teams have also been targeted, with some personnel arrested, leaving these services crippled. Additionally, essential infrastructure, including water networks, sewage systems, roads, and streets, has been destroyed, turning northern Gaza into a fully devastated area in every sense of the word.”

The resistance described the ongoing aggressions as “brutal and barbaric” resulting in the killing and injuring of hundreds of displaced people, and the forced eviction of thousands from their homes.

“This confirms without a doubt the occupation’s malicious plans to exact revenge on our Palestinian people and forcibly displace them once again, echoing the events of 1948. These plans are carried out with American backing and a green light for further massacres, killing, and genocide,” stressed the resistance.

