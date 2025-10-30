More VOCFM News

Hamas condemns Israel’s Minister Katz who banned the Red Cross representatives from visiting Palestinian prisoners

“The decision by Zionist war minister Katz to ban the Red Cross representatives from visiting hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation’s jails constitutes a violation of a fundamental right of our prisoners.”

This is according to the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas, which deemed the move “a series of systematic criminal violations.”

Hamas further called on the international community and humanitarian groups to intervene to stop these measures against Palestinian prisoners in the jails.

“This represents a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law and Third Geneva Convention, and also to seriously work to secure their release, expose the brutal practices of the occupation, and hold its leaders accountable for their unprecedented crimes against humanity,” reiterated Hamas.

 

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

