Hamas condemns the massacre leveled against the Alloush family in Jabalia

By Kouthar Sambo

“Massacre of the Alloush family in Jabalia is another evidence of the Zionist ethnic cleansing operations. A new massacre was committed yesterday by the Zionist occupation army through dropping a heavy bomb on the Alloush family home in Jabalia, which was crowded with over 50 innocent civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, including displaced people.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This comes after the tragedy resulted in forcibly displaced Palestinians buried beneath the rubble, before recovering 30 bodies so far.

“The crimes of the fascist occupation army following more than 400 days of the genocidal war, its brutal targeting of residential neighborhoods, its pursuit of the displaced in their shelters, and the committing of the most heinous massacres against them are all evidence of carrying out the ethnic cleansing operations, especially in the northern Gaza Strip for more than a month, along with a tightened siege, ongoing starvation, and the destruction of all life essentials, including hospitals,” detailed Hamas in a statement.

The resistance further stressed the violation of human rights on every level imposed by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip. Hamas added that not only are the occupation forces killing Palestinians but using starvation and weapons as well.

“Massacres, genocide, starvation, and widespread violations of all values, laws, and norms that are occurring in the northern Gaza Strip, require an urgent stance from the leaders of the Arab and Islamic nations, who will convene in Riyadh tomorrow to assume their responsibilities to put an end to these crimes.”

“We extend our call to the international community, the United Nations, and its Security Council to intervene urgently and issue clear resolutions to end the horrific massacre against thousands of families in the northern Gaza Strip and to hold the Zionist war criminals accountable for their crimes against humanity,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: Quds News Network [Online]