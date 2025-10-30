More VOCFM News

Hamas condemns the issuance of demolition and construction orders by the Israeli occupation authorities

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned the issuance of demolition and construction orders by the Israeli occupation authorities.

“These halt orders for nearly 30 homes in the towns of Al-Issawiya and Al-Za’im in eastern Jerusalem represent, according to Hamas, a new violation and policy aimed at reducing the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem and its towns in an attempt to alter its Arab and Islamic identity.”

“We call upon our people and their national factions to oppose these policies, which, in Hamas’s view, represent a significant threat to our Palestinian people and the city of Jerusalem,” added the resistance.

Additionally, the resistance urged the international community and all international groups to condemn these actions and intervene in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

 

Photo: QudsNen

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

