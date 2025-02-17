Hamas condemns the drone attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on Rafah

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed condemnation for the drone attack executed by the Israeli occupation forces in eastern Rafah city.

The attacks come after the members of Hamas’ military wing Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades were deployed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday, 15 February (2025), preparing to hand over Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross as part of the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal.

Hamas further expressed concerns about Israel’s failure to uphold the ceasefire agreement conditions.

“The treacherous Zionist drone attack carried out this morning in eastern Rafah city, targeting police officers assigned to secure the entry of humanitarian aid, which resulted in the martyrdom of three of them, constitutes a grave violation to the ceasefire agreement.”

“This crime, alongside the broader violations of the agreement, underscores the occupation’s continued disregard for its commitments,” reiterated Hamas.

The resistance further noted Israel’s delaying tactics, therefore preventing the agreement from reaching the second phase.

“The occupation’s delay in initiating negotiations for the second phase of the agreement further highlights its lack of seriousness in adhering to the agreement, which was brokered by mediators and witnessed by the international community. It also exposes war criminal Netanyahu’s intent to obstruct the agreement’s progress, hinder the prisoner exchange process, and return to aggression and commit further acts of genocide,” added Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X