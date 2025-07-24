Hamas condemns Knesset’s vote on a motion to impose ‘sovereignty’ over the occupied West Bank

“The Zionist occupation Knesset’s vote on a motion to impose ‘sovereignty’ over the occupied West Bank, as a prelude to its annexation, is a null and illegitimate measure that will not alter the Palestinian identity of the land.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, following what they view as a challenge to international laws and resolutions, as well as an extension of the numerous violations committed by the occupying government in the West Bank.

“These violations include land theft, settlement expansion, along with the killing, arrest, and restrictions against our Palestinian people,” said Hamas.

They further urged the Palestinian population in the occupied West Bank and their supportive forces to unite, stand together, and escalate resistance in all its forms to counter the schemes of the “fascist Zionist occupation.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian media agency Quds News Network reported that the motion is symbolic and not legally binding, signaling significant support within Israel’s leadership for the application of full sovereignty over the remainder of Palestinian territory.

“Lawmakers from all coalition parties backed the motion, and the right-wing opposition party Yisrael Beytenu also supported it. The proposal was introduced by MKs Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), Dan Illouz (Likud), and Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu),” Quds News Network reported.

Photo: QudsNen/X