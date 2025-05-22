Hamas condemns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his latest remarks regarding a temporary ceasefire in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his latest remarks regarding a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

“The statements by the terrorist Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court, confirm once again to the entire world that we are facing a criminal obsessed with murder and genocide, pushing the entire region toward the abyss to serve his political interests.”

This statement comes in response to Netanyahu’s claim that any temporary ceasefire agreement would be followed by a resumption of the war.

“This will result in the implementation of what he called the Trump plan for displacement, is an insistence on thwarting the negotiating process and destroying the chances of releasing prisoners,” expressed Hamas.

The group added that the so-called Trump plan for displacement is “one of the goals of his brutal war.”

They placed responsibility on the United States, stating:

“The responsibility is on Washington to clarify its position on the crime of forced displacement under the threat of genocide, at a time when it is playing the role of mediator to end the war.”

Hamas also called on the global community to take urgent action in light of Israel’s continued offensive in Gaza.

“The international community must end the brutal massacres of innocent people in the Gaza Strip and hold war criminal Netanyahu accountable, as he continues to confirm his intention to commit brutal genocide, starvation, and forced displacement, in defiance of all international laws and conventions,” reiterated the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X