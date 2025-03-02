Hamas calls on Palestinians to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan in resistance to occupation

Hamas called on Palestinians on Saturday to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and engage in worship, steadfastness, and seclusion during the holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the movement urged Palestinians across the West Bank, Jerusalem, and within Israel to “mobilize all efforts this month by traveling to Al-Aqsa Mosque, remaining steadfast, and engaging in seclusion there.”

“Let the blessed days and nights of Ramadan be dedicated to worship, steadfastness, and resistance against the enemy and settler mobs, as well as to the defense of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa until they are liberated from occupation,” Hamas said. Hamas also called on Palestinians worldwide to launch “the broadest initiatives and solidarity events in support of their brethren in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.”

On Friday evening, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stated that Israeli authorities had imposed a strict security lockdown on Jerusalem under the pretext of security concerns, though he asserted the true objective was to restrict Palestinian access to the mosque.

Each year during Ramadan, Israel enforces measures that limit Palestinians’ ability to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians view these restrictions as part of a broader Israeli policy to Judaize East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

The International Court of Justice declared in July last year that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East.

Source: Middle East Monitor