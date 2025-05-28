More VOCFM News

Hamas and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reaches a draft ceasefire agreement in Doha

Qatari sources have confirmed that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have reached a draft ceasefire agreement in Doha.

The proposed deal includes a 60-day truce, the release of 10 living Israeli captives, and the repatriation of the remains of several others. In return, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners will take place over two phases.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Prof. Ahmed Jazbhay from the Media Review Network said that, at present, an agreement is in place, and the U.S. is acting as the guarantor that the war will not resume.

“There seems to be a misalignment between American imperial interest and the Zionist vision of a greater Israel, and this misalignment is now manifesting in this relationship between Trump and Netanyahu. Trump went over Netanyahu’s head and made a deal with Yemen’s Houthis where he said they would not attack the U.S., but they continued attacking Israel because Israel continues its genocide against Palestine,” explained Jazbhay.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

